Family pays tribute to Brierfield pensioner killed in road accident

The daughter of a pensioner killed while crossing the road in Brierfield has said her dad was a "proud and independent man" who had a great sense of humour.

Jack Parkinson (86), of Brierfield, suffered serious head injuries and was taken by air ambulance to Leeds General Infirmary after being involved in a collision with a Toyota Aygo in Burnley Road, close to the junction with Halifax Road, at around 11-20am on Sunday.

He died on Wednesday.

The driver of the Toyota, a 17-year-old boy from Nelson, was not injured.

In a tribute, Mr Parkinson's daughter Lesley Penrose said: "My dad was a proud, independent man who in no way looked or acted his 86 years.

"He had a great sense of humour and drove us all mad with his silly jokes. He loved nothing more than to be with his family and his friends.

"He was always involved in something; whether this was building walls with his best mate, doing work at church or spending the day at Blackpool Tower watching the ballroom dancing and listening to the organ.

"My dad was always saying, 'I’ve been busy this week' and he was probably right. In fact he was a great baker having picked up the necessary skills from my mum before she died. He made a great cheese and onion pie."

The road was closed for more than two hours while accident investigators attended the scene.

Sgt Lee Harris, of Lancashire Police, said: “These are tragic circumstances and my thoughts are with Mr Parkinson's family and friends at this very sad time.

“We are continuing to appeal for information following the collision and if you have yet to speak to police please come forward.

“If you can help with our enquiries, please call 101 quoting log 0557 of November 11.”