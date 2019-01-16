Family pay tribute to well-loved Burnley mum killed at home

The family of Leanne Unsworth who was killed at her home in Burnley have paid tribute to her.



Leanne (40) was found dead at her house in Marlborough Street at around 7-15pm on Monday night.

Her family said: “Leanne was a well-loved daughter, mum, niece and grandma who will be sadly missed.

“As a family we are trying to come to terms with this tragedy and kindly ask that you respect our wishes for privacy.”

A post-mortem examination has revealed the cause of Leanne’s death to be head injuries.

Yesterday afternoon, two men aged 38 and 39 from Burnley were arrested on suspicion of her murder in Wythenshawe. They remain in police custody.

Det. Chief Insp. Zoe Russo, from Lancashire’s Force Major Investigation Team, said: “I want to re-appeal to anyone with information to come forward. If you saw anyone in or around the area acting suspiciously, particularly between the hours of 5pm and 7pm, please get in touch.”

Anybody with information can call 101 quoting incident reference 1155 of January 14th.

Alternatively, people can contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online at http://socsi.in/HlMpy