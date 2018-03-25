Family pay tribute to Burnley man killed outside Turf Moor

The family of man killed after he was hit by a car outside Turf Moor have paid tribute to a “fantastic husband”.

Father-of-three John Russell (57) was walking with his dog from Higgin Street towards Turf Moorst 7-40pm on Friday when he was involved in a collision with a silver Vauxhall Vectra.

He suffered serious injuries and was taken for treatment but was pronounced dead at Royal Blackburn Hospital.

His dog, CJ, was also seriously injured and later died.

The family said: “John was a fantastic husband of 33 years, he had three wonderful grown up sons, he was a thoughtful son-in-law, a proud grandad to three grandchildren and he also had two great brothers. They are all part of a very close loving family.

“John was a keen walker having completed a number of challenge walks. He also loved his karaoke never needing any excuse to get up to sing.

“CJ, John's little Jack Russell dog, was his 'best mate'. Atrue companion on many walks, they were typically 'one man and his dog'. CJ was also tragically killed and they shall be laid to rest together.”

The driver of the Vauxhall, a 37-year-old man from Burnley, was not injured.

The road was closed for more than five hours while accident investigators attended the scene.

Police are appealing for information following the collision.

Sgt Malcolm Bell, of Lancashire Police’s Roads Policing Unit, said: “These are tragic circumstances and my thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this time.

“We are appealing for witnesses to come forward following the collision.

“We are particularly keen to trace anyone who saw what happened or who saw the Vauxhall car in the minutes prior to the incident.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 1233 of March 23