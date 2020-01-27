Family of six flee Burnley house blaze in early hours of morning

A family of six had a lucky escape when their house set on fire in the early hours of this morning.

A fire chief has said that working smoke alarms saved a family of six when their house set on fire in the early hours of this morning.

Damian Hartley, who is Green watch manager at Burnley Fire Station said: "Following a discussion with the occupants it became clear that their working smoke alarm activated and raised the alarm undoubtedly saving the lives of the two adults and four children who were upstairs asleep.

"The smoke alarm activated during the early stages of the fire which woke them up, allowing them to quickly escape from the building unharmed."

The family were evacuated from the house by the time two fire engines from Burnley arrived. As smoke poured from the front door four firefighters wearing breathing apparatus tackled the flames.

The kitchen was severely damaged by the flames and the property was badly damaged by smoke making it uninhabitable.

Advice from the fire service to home owners is to make sure your fire alarms are tested regularly and if you don't have one contact 08001691125 and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service can provide one.

And essential fire safety advice includes ensuring doors are closed within the house to prevent smoke and fire spread which will help maintain escape routes and limit fire/smoke damage and always make sure the keys to the escape routes are easily to hand.