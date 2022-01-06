Family of dad-of-four who died after being struck by a vehicle on the motorway describe him as a 'joker with a cheeky grin'

Father-of-four Chris Gaffney, 34, died after being struck by a vehicle at around 8pm on Sunday, January 2.

A statement from his family said: "Chris' death has completely devastated our lives and we are suffering from our tragic loss.

"Chris was a real joker, he was so funny with a cheeky grin. He would help anyone he could and was a real softy.

Chris Gaffney

"He was a hard worker and loved spending time with his four children, his family and his friends.

"Chris will be deeply missed by us all - his parents, sisters, children and partner."

GMP's Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) is continuing its investigation into Mr Gaffney's death.

A male driver stopped to help police but no arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

Detective Constable Emma Kennedy, from SCIU, said: "Our thoughts go out to Chris' family and friends.

"We would appeal to anyone who saw or was with Chris between 6pm and 8pm on Sunday to get in touch with the police as we need to understand how and why Chris came to be on the motorway.

"Anyone with information or dashcam footage should call police on 0161 856 4741 quoting incident 2240-02/01/2022.

"Information can also be reported online or by using the Live Chat function at www.gmp.police.uk.