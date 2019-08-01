Family of Burnley teenager who lost her leg after cancer diagnosis raising funds to support rehabilitation

The family of a Burnley teenager diagnosed with cancer who has had to have her leg amputated are raising money to go towards new prosthetics.

Emmie Preston (15) was diagnosed with cancer in January but after undergoing six weeks of chemotherapy became extremely unwell.

Emmie Preston

The Unity College pupil contracted sepsis twice, had to be ventilated four times, suffered numerous blood clots, a perforated bowel, a collapsed lung and had more than 150 blood transfusions, all culminating in an above-knee amputation.

Emmie has now been at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital for seven months during which time she has not only missed her GCSEs and but her school prom, too.

Her parents, Andrew and Sarah, along with sisters Evie and Kia, have been supporting her throughout the heartbreaking ordeal.

They are now raising money to go towards new prosthetic legs as Emmie grows, clothing as well as any other problems which may arise.

To help with the fundraising, Emmie's grandad, Brian Parker, and Ken Preston have organised a charity dinner at Turf Moor on September 7th.

"Emmie has continued to be an absolute warrior during this time," said Brian. "Her courage and determination and that of her entire family is unbelievably amazing.

"This has been a life-changing experience for the entire family and there are going to be plenty more obstacles to overcome. Hopefully this charity dinner can go some way to helping."

The charity dinner will feature guest speaker Dr Kevin Jones and comedian Jed Stone. There will be a 'dinner, dance and disco' along with a raffle and auction. The event starts at 7pm.

Tickets cost £30 - a table of 10 is £300 - and these can be bought by ringing Brian on 07766678570. Tickets are also available from Ighten Leigh Social Club and The Commercial in Harle Syke.

Anybody wishing to donate to the fund can do so here www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/brianparkerandemmie.

