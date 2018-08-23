Family fun day on the cards at Burnley pub

A family fun day will be held in Burnley on Saturday.



The venue for the event is the Commercial Inn, Harle Syke, and from 3pm to 7pm there will be a host of attractions including Clarets' mascot Bertie Bee, a bouncy castle, face painting, a raffle, a bake stall, games, karaoke and barbecue.

From 8pm onwards Tara Houlihan will be raising money for Pendleside Hospice by having her head shaved.

She is also raising funds for Papyrus, the charity that helps prevent young suicide and Tara is also donating her hair to the Little Princess Trust which makes wigs for children battling cancer.

Also in the evening there will be a raffle, skills auction, karaoke and many more attractions.