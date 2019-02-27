Faith friends helping to build bridges in Burnley schools

Building Bridges in Burnley has started training sessions for faith friends and volunteers who will go into schools to share their faith and bring about better understanding.

A session held this week at the Burnley and Pendle Faith Centre was the first of three half day sessions and was well attended by 25 volunteers from across Lancashire.

Faith Friends is a project of Building Bridges in Burnley whereby two people of different faiths work in a school/college for four hours a week.

The Faith Friends work with school leaders to develop extra curricular projects, promoting leadership, inspiring interfaith activities and exploring spirituality.

The Faith Friends also support the school with RE bringing the curriculum to life by making connections between life and learning.

The next two training sessions will be held on March 5th‬ and ‪19th‬ from 10am to noon at the Faith Centre, Barden Lane.

For more information email Sajda Majeed MBE on interfaithbookings@outlook.com, Mozaquir Ali on mozaquir.ali@hotmail.com, or Bea Foster on‪bea_foster@hotmail.com‬

Mozaquir Ali, director, said: “This is a great opportunity for individuals to increase their knowledge of interfaith work and self development in addition to working with schools and making a positive impact on young people.”