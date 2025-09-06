They were convicted of a wide range of offences, including rape, drug dealing, burglary and serious assaults.
Their cases stand as a stark reminder of the consequences of crime and its impact on victims and communities across the county.
1. Drugs gang jailed
(TOP L-R) Shannon Hilton, Dalbir Sandhu, Jason Gerrand, Gareth Burgess and Dean Baker. (MIDDLE) Adam Garnett. (BOTTOM L-R) Thomas Bird, Chloe Stott, Jack Faryniarz, William Ogden and Ryan Black.
Garnett ran a sophisticated drugs operation from inside prison. The gang was jailed for a combined total of more than 103 years. | Lancashire Police
2. Drugs gang jailed
Ben Bryan, 34, of Ash Bank Road, Stoke-on-Trent, groomed a 14-year-old girl online and arranged to meet her in Blackpool. He admitted multiple child sex offences at Preston Crown Court and was jailed for six years and six months. | Lancashire Police
3. Drug-driver killed teenager
Daniel Burba, 31, from Morecambe, suffered a fit at the wheel after taking cocaine, causing a crash on the M6 which killed 14-year-old Ryan Morgan. He was four times over the legal drug-drive limit. Burba admitted causing death by dangerous driving and was jailed for ten years. | Lancashire Police
4. Sex offender jailed again
Mark Davies, 36, uploaded hundreds of indecent images of children to social media shortly after being released from prison for child sexual assault. Davies, of no fixed address, was jailed for 22 months. | Lancashire Police