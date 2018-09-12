Fabulous food and drink is recipe for success

Spicy Spanish tapas, indulgent Indian food and lovely local drinks combined to serve up a delicious treat at the Nelson Food and Drink Festival.

Wet weather didn’t dampen spirits as children danced, and visitors sampled an eclectic mix of tastes from around the world and closer to home.

Colourful and tuneful

Thousands flocked to the event, which for the first time was held over two days, thanks to Gold Sponsors, Pendle Rise Shopping Centre, Silver Sponsors, Oddie’s, Scott Dawson Advertising, as well as Pendle Borough Council and Nelson Town Council.

Zafar Ali, Nelson Town Council chairman, even found time to attend on his own wedding day.

He said: “It was actually my wedding day day, but luckily the ceremony isn’t until later, so I could experience the food and drink festival first.

“I love it, I have been every year and wouldn’t have missed it for the world. It may have been raining but I had my extra-large golf brolly to hand and sample the stalls.

Mayor and Mayoress

“It was Nelson Town Council’s 10th anniversary too so it was an extra proud day for me, we fully support this event for the town and it was brilliant to see so many people there being part of it.”

The Mayor and Mayoress of Pendle, Coun. James Starkie and Janet Starkie, arrived in style on a vintage red double-decker bus.

Coun. Starkie said: “Both myself and Janet are locals, born here in Nelson and it was wonderful to be there seeing it thriving.

“The day was a particular treat and worth getting up early for, arriving on the vintage bus; I just wish the journey was longer – it really was fantastic.

Tasty

“The festival is a wonderful opportunity to enjoy the food, drink and entertainment from different cultures around the world, it’s also a showcase for local businesses and local produce.

“I would like to thank Pendle Council and Nelson Town Council for backing the event; to our Gold Sponsor Pendle Rise Shopping Centre and our silver sponsor, Oddie’s, thank you for supporting the festival.

“To Scott Dawson Advertising, thank you for doing all the behind the scenes work to make this event possible. Thank you all for being here, it’s a fantastic display of what Nelson has to offer.”

Zahida Shamim, events director at Scott Dawson Advertising, said: “The festival wouldn’t have been possible without our sponsors, so a huge thank you to them.

Moves

“Also, a huge thank you to the community of Nelson for coming into the town in their masses with big smiles, rain or shine.

“It was brilliant to see the community supporting each other and enjoying themselves. This year was the fourth Nelson Food and Drink Festival and also the 10th Anniversary for Nelson Town Council.

“We all had a brilliant day.”