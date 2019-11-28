Eyes down for pupils, parents and staff as Burnley primary school hosts festive selection box bingo night

All eyes down for the selection box bingo night at Burnley's Holy Trinity Primary School
All eyes down for the selection box bingo night at Burnley's Holy Trinity Primary School

A Burnley primary school was packed out for a festive selection box bingo night.

The children at Holy Trinity Primary were allowed a non uniform day in return for a selection box. Half of the boxes were used during the evening which included a hot dog supper and tuck shop.

The popular evening raised the grand total of £295 which will go towards a pantomime trip for the entire school in December. And as a reward for their efforts every child was presented with a small selection box.

The rest of the boxes were donated to St Matthew's Church for its annual Christmas markets event.

The school also held a selection box tombola at the markets to help boost the total raised for the church.