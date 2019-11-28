Eyes down for pupils, parents and staff as Burnley primary school hosts festive selection box bingo night

A Burnley primary school was packed out for a festive selection box bingo night.

The children at Holy Trinity Primary were allowed a non uniform day in return for a selection box. Half of the boxes were used during the evening which included a hot dog supper and tuck shop.

The popular evening raised the grand total of £295 which will go towards a pantomime trip for the entire school in December. And as a reward for their efforts every child was presented with a small selection box.

The rest of the boxes were donated to St Matthew's Church for its annual Christmas markets event.

The school also held a selection box tombola at the markets to help boost the total raised for the church.