Explore Learning Burnley ready to host National Young Mathematicians’ Awards

Explore Learning in Burnley is gearing up to host the Regional Finals of the National Young Mathematicians’ Awards, which will see students from across the town battle it out for a place in the Grand Final.

Taking place tomorrow, on Wednesday 29th November, the annual event - organised by tuition provider, Explore Learning, and the NRICH Project at the University of Cambridge - has enjoyed its most popular year yet, with over 700 schools competing. Only 50% of these schools have been taken through to the Regional Finals.

“The schools who have made it to this point have done extremely well, after some really competitively fought first rounds," said Charlotte Gater, Head of Curriculum at Explore Learning. “The children will be tasked with a never-before-seen mathematical problem and will be judged on their ability to work together, demonstrate systematic working and their true mathematical thinking.

"The National Young Mathematicians’ Awards are all about working in a team and demonstrating mathematical thinking outside the classroom environment," she added.

Five of the highest-scoring teams will go through to the Grand Final at the University of Cambridge on 13th December where children will get the chance to meet Kjartan Poskitt, TV presenter and author of the Murderous Maths series of books, who is Explore Learning’s National Young Mathematicians’ Awards Ambassador for 2017.

“I’m so pleased to be involved with the National Young Mathematicians’ Awards this year," said Kjartan. "I’ve heard from so many kids who have taken part in the past and they’ve all loved it and come away feeling very proud of themselves. Explore Learning and NRICH are always coming up with fun new maths challenges, and of course nothing beats the feeling of getting an answer right!"