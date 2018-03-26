Explore Learning Burnley finds just 1% of parents pass Eleven-Plus exam

Following a quiz, tens of thousands of UK parents have been stumped by a host of Eleven-Plus-style questions on the Explore Learning website, with the learning provider encouraging all Year 4 students and their parents to come down to their Burnley branch for a workshop.

With parents of children gearing up to sit exams featuring similar questions having particular difficulty with grammar and problem-solving mathematics, the average overall score of the adults’ mock test was just 61%, equating to just a 1% pass rate.

“The results of this survey come as no surprise!" said Charlotte Gater, Head of Curriculum at Explore Learning. "The curriculum has changed so much since parents were at school some of these terms and questions that they were up against will be entirely new concepts.

"Even if the concepts are not new, if parents haven’t actively used these skills since school, they can be hard to remember," she added. "This is why we have open sessions with parents to give guidance on how to support children with the exams and show them what they can do at home.”

The parents taking the quiz were asked a range of questions covering language, verbal reasoning, non-verbal reasoning, and mathematical reasoning to give them a taster of what primary school children undertake, with the final results proving uncomfortable reading.

Explore Learning in Burnley are inviting all Year 4 children who are considering sitting an Eleven-Plus or Entrance Exam test to come along to their centre this April, when they will be running workshops to help up skill both parents and children.

For more information, call 01282 479 924, email the Explore Learning team at burnley@explorelearning.co.uk, or pop in and visit them at their branch at Kingsway House.