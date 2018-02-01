Exciting improvements planned for popular Burnley park

Plans are being drawn up to create a pump track as part of wider improvements at a Burnley park.

Burnley Council officers are meeting to discuss the design for a pump track at Calder Park, located off Pendle Way in Ightenhill, next to the River Calder.

Campaigners are working to raise the £15,000 needed to fund the track.

Kirsty Carter, chairman of the Friends group, said: “The pump track at Padiham has been a great success and really popular. We’re hoping to create something similar at Calder Park to provide more things for teenagers to do.

“It’s expected to cost around £15,000 and we’re looking at ways of raising the money to fund it. If anyone can help out they can email me at kc@melia-net.com. Any help will be very much appreciated.”

The Friends of Calder Park received a £10,000 grant from the Big Lottery Fund – Awards for All and £3,700 from councillors’ ward opportunities funds to pay for new play equipment, including a zip-line, cantilever swing and a roundabout.

The council is working with the group as part of the authority’s borough-wide green space strategy. Local councillors have also supported the initiative through the Ward Opportunities Fund.

Coun. John Harbour, the council’s Executive member for housing and environment, said: “The council has worked closely with the Friends group and local people to create a wonderful play area that is already being very well used.

"The next step is to try and provide something for older children by creating a pump track. The challenge now is to find the funds to make this a reality.”