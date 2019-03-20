'Excellent' Burnley law firm praised by Legal Aid Agency

A Burnley solicitors' family law team has been awarded the highest rating possible following an independent review of their work by the Legal Aid Agency.

Having undergone the Legal Aid Agency audit, Donald Race & Newton Solicitors received a rating of 'excellent', with Nicola Barrow, head of the Family department at DRN, saying: “I am incredibly proud of the continuous hard work from the family team at DRN, who dedicate themselves to ensuring client’s receive the best advice and representation possible every single day.”