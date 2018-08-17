Exam success sees Bethanie set her sights set on career in civil service

Working at the heart of the civil service in either the Home or Foreign office is the ambition of talented Bethanie Reeves.



Former West Craven High School student Bethanie (18) from Barnoldswick, is progressing on to study International Relations at Durham University after achieving two A* and B in Government and Politics, Sociology and History A'level exams.

Ambitious Bethanie said: "I’m so happy – ecstatic!

"Politics at A' Level has been my favourite subject but I didn’t just want to do a straight politics degree, I wanted something broader.

"My History teacher recommended this degree to me as you can link History and Sociology into it too, which was really appealing.

“The overall experience of Nelson and Colne College has been enjoyable. The teachers are always willing to be helpful and supportive.

“My qualifications will help me as I can advance into Higher Education and make me appealing for a wide range of job opportunities. I would love to work in either the Home Office or the Foreign Office in the future.”