Ex para takes over reins of popular Burnley club devoted to helping others

An antiques valuation day is just one of the fund raising events the newly installed president of Burnley Lions Club is planning for his year in office.

Ex-para Stephen Hunt was presented with his chain of office by retiring president Frank Seed, who has held the post for the past two years, at the club's handover meal.

Stephen joined the club with his wife, Christine, two years ago after leaving the army. He wanted to find something to fill his time and now, in between his full time work as a security officer, he uses his skills to help raise awareness for those less fortunate in life.

As he has type one diabetes, he helps raise money for a number of charities, including Diabetes UK, and Stephen is looking forward to a number of Lions’ fundraising events planned over the next few months including the antiques valuation day in October.