Ex cocaine addict and former security guard who tried to hide knife from police is spared jail

An ex-cocaine addict, who tried to hide a knife from police, has been spared jail.

Former security guard, Ubhaid Rahman had turned up at his parents' house in Heath Street, Burnley, at 7.30pm and had knocked on the door, but they didn't want him in.

The town's magistrates were told how, when police arrived, Rahman, who appeared to be under the influence of drink or drugs, identified himself. The father-of-one appeared calm and dropped something to the floor.

Mrs Alex Mann, prosecuting, told the hearing: " He said it was his cigarette packet and when the police had a look around they found a black-handled serrated knife."

The prosecutor said the defendant claimed he had brought the knife from his uncle's and then said it was for self- defence. She added the police officer reported Rahman seemed to be under the influence of drink or drugs.

Mrs Mann added " He was drowsy and his words were slurred."

A probation officer who interviewed the defendant said he had visited a friend and had a few drinks.

As he came home he saw the knife and his plan was to take it home, put it in the bin and go to bed. He panicked when police came and threw the knife. He denied any intention to cause any harm.

The officer continued: "He seems to take very little responsibility for his actions and seems to lack understanding of the offence that's brought him before the court.

"He really seeks to blame anybody but himself."

She added Rahman, divorced with a son, previously used cocaine, but didn't anymore. The defendant, who had been diagnosed with depression, drank alcohol " but doesn't see it as problematic."

Miss Cathryn Fell, defending, told the court Rahman accepted the offence. She added:"No threats were made."

The defendant, of Heath Street, Burnley, admitted possessing a knife blade on Saturday, November 10th.

He was given 12 weeks in custody, suspended for 18 months, with a 12-day rehabilitation activity requirement and the Thinking Skills programme. He must pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Sentencing, the Bench chairwoman told Rahman: " This is an extremely serious offence and I do have some concern about your lack of acceptance.

"There was an attempt to conceal the knife by dropping it on the floor."