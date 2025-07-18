Everything you need to know as the Royal Lancashire Agricultural Show kicks off

A three-day celebration of Lancashire’s agriculture, farming, food, crafts and animals kicks off today.

The Royal Lancahire Show will be held today, tomorrow and Sunday at the Salesbury Hall Estate, near to the historic village of Ribchester, alongside the River Ribble.

Show gates open from 9.30am-5.30pm on all days, and there will be an array of attractions for all the family to see. In addition to the Livestock, Showing, Heavy Horse and Showjumping for 2025, visitors can look forward to seeing the Shetland Pony Grand Prix, falconry display, the ferret show, dog agility, giant tortoises, donkey rides, a children’s fun fair, vintage Tractors, sheep shearing demonstrations and live music.

There will also be clothing and food stalls, and drinks from the Bowland Brewery, local gin distillers, Whalley Wine Shop, together with a wide selection of cuisines so no one goes hungry or thirsty.

The Military Village us also back. This year will see both Regular and Reserve units showcase the roles and capabilities they deliver. There will be many interactive stands, including weapons, military vehicles and the ever-popular Inflatable Assault Course for everyone to enjoy.

The Royal Lancashire Show is the oldest agricultural show in the area, first taking place in 1767. Last year, over three days, more than 21,000 visitors came through the gates.

Tickets

Tickets for today’s entrance are £22 for adults and £6 for children over the age of five. There are discounts available for concessions (carers, OAPs), as well as family tickets.

Tickets for Saturday and Sunday are £25 for adults and £8 for children. Similar concessions available.

Tickets are available online or at the gate.

Parking and dogs

Parking at the event is free of charge, and dogs are welcome, but must be kept on a lead at all times. Dogs are not allowed in the livestock marquees.