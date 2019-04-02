Every little helps as Tesco Burnley donates £1,300 to homeless charity

More than £1,300 has been raised on a book stall at Tesco Burnley in support of local homelessness charity Emmaus Burnley.

Between November 2018 and February 2019, staff from Tesco Burnley organised and ran a charity book stall within the store as part of their ongoing support for Emmaus Burnley. The charity supports formerly homeless people by providing them with a stable home and meaningful work for as long as they need it.

Caroline O'Hanlon, store manager at Tesco Burnley, said: “It’s great to collaborate for a good cause. Our really generous Tesco customers and colleagues have enjoyed the variety of titles, many supplied by Emmaus, that they picked up for a donation. The stall has raised a wonderful amount and it has generated a lot of enjoyment for people too.”

Staff from Tesco Burnley have previously supported Emmaus with fundraisers and through donating items at Christmas. All the money raised from the book sale will go towards supporting formerly homeless people who live and work at Emmaus Burnley.

The charity operates two social enterprises in Burnley and Rochdale, providing work and training opportunities to beneficiaries whilst generating an income to support Emmaus Burnley.

Stephen Buchanan, Director of Emmaus Burnley, said: “We are extremely grateful to the team at Tesco Burnley for their latest fundraising efforts in support of Emmaus Burnley. This partnership is a great way for Burnley residents to support a local charity that directly helps people who have experienced homelessness.”

To find out more or support Emmaus Burnley head to www.emmaus.org.uk/burnley. If you would like to get involved or donate an item, please call 01282 430 860 or visit the Emmaus Burnley Superstore at Ivy Street, Burnley, BB10 1TD.