Ever-present Clarets midfielder scoops club's community award

After an outstanding season which has seen the Clarets secure European football for the first time in 51 years, Burnley FC have also announced their PFA Community Champion Award for 2017/18 in recognition of work done celebrating their work off the pitch.

Burnley FC in the Community, the club's the award-winning official charity, announced that midfielder Jack Cork, who has played every single minute for Sean Dyche's side this year, has been named the club's Community Champion in recognition for his outstanding contribution to community work in the local area.

Neil Hart, Chief Executive of BFCitC, presented Jack with the award at last month’s Community Day, which was held at the Burnley's home game against Leicester City, with Neil lauding the former Swansea City and Southampton player's efforts.

“Jack has made a huge impression on the community in the short space of time that he has been back in Burnley – his contribution has been genuinely outstanding," Neil said of Cork, who has captained the club on eight occasions this season.

“In less than 12 months, Jack has supported our World Mental Health Day campaign, he attended our Christmas Party for senior citizens, helped us to officially reopen Whitehough Outdoor Centre, visited patients at Pendleside Hospice as part of our Community Day activities and visited local schools," Neil added.

Cork - signed from Swansea for around £8m last summer - is one of only two outfield players to have clocked in for every single minute of Premier League football for their club this season alongside his former teammate from his time in South Wales, Alfie Mawson, underlining his crucial role in what has proved one of the most successful Clarets sides in decades.

“Every time Jack is out and about in the Community, he is a fantastic ambassador of our club; kind, patient, respectful and genuinely interested in the charitable work we are carrying out locally," Neil said. “We have really enjoyed getting to know Jack this season and we look forward to his involvement in our community work in the future.

"I’d like to extend my thanks to Jack on behalf of the whole team and congratulate him once again for receiving this special award.”

To find out more about BFCitC, please visit www.burnleyfccommunity.org.