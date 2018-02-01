Estate agents celebrates 90th anniversary with Pendleside Hospice fundraising push

A local estate agents operating across Burnley and Pendle is celebrating its 90th anniversary this year, with a range of events planned throughout 2018 to mark the special occasion.



Having been a fixture of the East Lancastrian property market since 1928, Petty Estate Agents will be raising funds for Pendleside Hospice through their celebratory event, with the firm keen to involved as many clients as possible as a thank-you.



“We’re proud to still be here after all these years,” said Director Brent Forbes, whose father and now son also work for Petty’s. “Our success was built on the relationships we’ve had and continue to have with our clients and partners, and those relationships have built us up and defined us.

"We are tremendously grateful to our clients – it is because of their steadfast loyalty and trust that we are still here and being finalists at this year’s Red Rose Awards is testimony to that,” Brent added.

As well as a 1920’s Peaky Blinders Day, a Charity Ball in the autumn, a duck race, and the Pendle Triathlon, Petty will also be involved in ongoing campaigns throughout the year to involve as many local people as possible.

Simon Morgan, Petty Director who works from the Burnley office, said: “We’re proud of where we come from and we’re lucky to have such beautiful country side on our doorstep. We want to let everyone know that Burnley and Pendle are a great place to live and work and as the areas only Relocation Agent Network agency we can get that out to a much wider audience too.”

Keen to showcase the local area across their social media platforms, Petty are encouraging everyone to get involved by sending their pictures of the area through the ages. They also want to compile a mass of pictures from a year’s-worth of ascents up Pendle Hill with a view to possibly publishing a book and calendar at the end of the year.

“Pendle Hill is such an iconic landmark with tens if not hundreds of people climbing it every month," said Simon. "We’re asking that everyone take a picture at the trig point and send it to our Facebook or Twitter page with a date and every 90 ascents we’ll make a donation to Pendleside Hospice."