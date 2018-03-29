Estate agents celebrate 90th anniversary with thank-you to clients

As part of their 90th anniversary celebrations, an estate agents' firm with offices in Burnley and Pendle have revealed a new offer as a way of saying thank-you to their clients.

Petty Estate Agents - which has branches in Burnley, Barnoldswick, Colne, and Nelson - are celebrating their 90th birthday this year and have marked the occasion by putting all residential properties sold between 1st April and 30th September will be entered into two quarterly draws where the successful winners will pay a sale commission of just £90.00 (plus VAT. T&C’s apply).

“Our success is built on the relationships we’ve had and continue to have with our clients and partners, and those relationships have built us up and defined us," said Ian Bythell, Residential Director at Petty’s. "We are tremendously grateful to our clients – it is because of their steadfast loyalty and trust that we are still here.

"This is a bit of fun really but we felt it important to give a little back," he added.

Petty will also be hosting a Charity Ball at The Fence Gate in September, a themed 1920’s day, a duck race, a 3 Peaks Challenge, and are running a Facebook campaign encouraging people to send in pictures (for each of which they will donate £1 up to £500 to Pendleside Hospice) at the trig point on Pendle throughout the year.

“We’re proud to still be here after all these years and we want to make sure we involve as many of our clients as possible to say thank you to them and hopefully raise some money for Pendleside Hospice along the way," Ian said.