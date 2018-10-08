Essential advice for anybody wanting to host a bonfire in Burnley

The annual bonfire and firework display notification scheme has been launched in Burnley.

The scheme is aimed at people and organisations holding bonfires or firework displays in the run-up to, and on and around, Bonfire Night.

The council’s executive member for community and leisure services, Coun. Lian Pate, said: “The council does not officially endorse any bonfires that we are notified about.

"Rather, the purpose of the scheme is to ensure that organisers get safety advice from the fire service, who may do a site visit to help organisers prepare for their event.”

The scheme has previously been successful in cutting the number of call-outs by the fire service to “nuisance” fires during its busiest time of the year.

Anyone organising a bonfire or firework display is urged to notify Burnley Council about the event.

The council will work in partnership with Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, Calico housing association and others to provide help and advice to people who notify us that they are taking on the responsibility of organising a bonfire or firework display.

A simple online form has been created on the council’s website for people and organisations to notify the authority about fires and firework displays that are open to the public.

The deadline for notification is Saturday, October 27th.

The aim of the scheme is to help ensure the period around November 5th is enjoyable, but safe for everyone.

The online form is available at www.burnley.gov.uk/bonfire.