Erratic opening hours at Padiham Post Office under investigation

The Post Office have released a statement this week after receiving dozens of complaints about erratic opening hours at Padiham Post Office

A spokesman for the Post Office said: “We are sorry to hear that customers have had issues accessing Post Office services at Padiham Post Office and we will be looking to this as a matter of urgency."

Dozens of customers took to social media to complain that the post office was often closed for days at time when they were trying to access it to collect pensions and other benefits and also pay bills.

Many believed the post office had closed down for good.