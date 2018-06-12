Epic challenge for two Valley fundraisers

A Burnley businessman is set to walk across the entire length of the UK in 63 days to raise money for a charity close to his heart.

Stephen Taylor, who runs PMP Utilities, will walk 1,150 miles from Land’s End to John o’Groats starting on July 1st to raise at least £7,000 for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

Stephen, whose six-year-old grandson, Thomas, suffers from the condition, is aiming to walk 19 miles every day to complete his gruelling challenge and the 54-year-old is opening up a section of his walk to the public too.

The father-of-two, who is married to Alizon, said: “I am looking forward to it, but my family think I’m mad! We need to find a cure for CF. It’s a massive goal to raise £7,000, but if we all pull together then we will achieve this. People are welcome to join me on Leg 31, on August 11th and walk or run either 50k or 22k with me from Dales Way.” Anyone wishing to support Stephen can do so by logging onto www.walking4CF.org.uk

Meanwhile, retired Clitheroe GP, Dr Alasdair Carter, is taking on the 887-mile Land’s End to John o’Groats bike ride this summer, all in aid of East Lancashire’s Marie Curie nurses.

Alasdair is jumping into saddle with a group of cycling pros known as “The Wimps”. The team have painstakingly picked out the most palatable route, attempting to avoid hills and other trials at all costs. However, they are unable to escape the fact that all in all they shall climb a total of over 36,000ft, well over the height of Mount Everest! Alasdair said: “I have wanted to do this for a while as a challenge. I am completing the ride in aid of the fantastic Marie Curie Ribble Valley nurses. The local Marie Curie Fundraising Group has raised tens of thousands of pounds for local families dealing with terminal illness diagnoses and have even been nominated for a Fundraising Group of the Year Award, so I think it is only right that we should do our bit to support their crucial work. To sponsor Alaisdar, visitwww.justgiving.com/fund

raising/alasdair-carter