This week has seen bucket loads of rain, wind, skies turning from blue to grey in minutes, sunshine as well as sleet and snow – and temperatures well below what we expected at this time of year.

The MET office even issued a 15-hour yellow weather warning for the county.

Fed up of months of cold, wetness and darkness, Lancastrians are keen to see a shift to brighter conditions with traditional spring arriving on Tuesday, March 21.

What the weather looks like in the North West

But it might not be the case just yet. Here’s what the MET Office has to say:

Tonight and tomorrow

Turning cloudy this evening with further showers, heavy at times, and possibly longer spells of rain. It will be a mild night with light winds. Minimum temperature 6 °C.

Saturday:

Snow in Whitestake on March 10, 2023

Cloud will break during the morning to leave sunny intervals and scattered showers, these heavy at times and perhaps thundery. Becoming drier, clearer and colder overnight with a rural frost. Maximum temperature 14 °C.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

Starting fine on Sunday with rain arriving later. Cloudy with rain, heavy at times on Monday. Sunny spells and scattered showers on Tuesday.

Temperatures near average and turning windy.

March 21 to 30

There is likely to be initial cloud and rain on Tuesday, followed by sunny spells interspersed with showers, perhaps heavy at times.

Further cloud and rain may then spread from the west later and locally strong winds are possible.

The rest of the period will likely be characterised by continued unsettled weather, with cyclonic conditions expected to dominate initially, bringing rain and showers.

Experts believe there is still a risk of coastal gales and wintry showers may return at times.

Temperatures will be generally normal to mild, however brief widely cold spells are probable.

Spring Equinox

Many cultures claim March 21 as the date of the March equinox, but in reality, the equinox can happen on March 19, 20, or 21.

An equinox is the exact instant when the Sun is directly overhead the equator and the Earth's rotational axis is tilted neither towards nor away from the Sun.

