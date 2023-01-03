Volunteers wanted to help plant 500 trees in Burnley this weekend
A Burnley conservation group is celebrating the new year by planting 500 native woodland trees in Rowley.
By Laura Longworth
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jan 2023, 12:07pm
Trees for Burnley, which helps to manages woodland in the town, is calling on volunteers to help with its latest project on Sunday from 10am to noon.
Everyone is welcome. Please meet at the rear of Thornton Arms (bottom car park) and wear warm, waterproof clothing and footwear.
Tools and refreshments will be provided.
For more information, visit www.treesforburnley.co.uk or search for the group on Facebook.