Trees for Burnley, which helps to manages woodland in the town, is calling on volunteers to help with its latest project on Sunday from 10am to noon.

Everyone is welcome. Please meet at the rear of Thornton Arms (bottom car park) and wear warm, waterproof clothing and footwear.

Tools and refreshments will be provided.

Treetops. (Photo by Olivier MORIN / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER MORIN/AFP via Getty Images)