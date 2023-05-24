The tank, on Lindred Road on the Lomeshaye Industrial Estate, is 20 metres deep and 15 metres wide and can hold almost two million litres of water – the equivalent of 25,000 bathtubs of storm water.

When operational in early 2024, the tank will give Pendle’s sewer system additional capacity during times of heavy rainfall. It will also play an important role in helping United Utilities improve water quality – in this case of nearby Pendle Water - as it will reduce the need for sewers to overflow in times of heavy rainfall.

Tony Elliott who is senior project manager for the wastewater upgrade in Nelson is part of a wider £75m investment programme to deliver improvements to Pendle Water and the River Calder.

Senior Project Manager Tony Elliott said: “The tank will act as a ‘holding area’ for the extra rainwater that enters the sewer network during times of heavy rainfall. Holding it back means it isn’t all hitting our wastewater treatment works at the same time and the system is less likely to be overwhelmed.”

This includes a new plant where air is injected into raw sewage to encourage bacteria to literally ‘feed’ on it. Additionally, an innovative technology called Biomag where iron oxide particles are added to reduce phosphorous levels, is also being introduced.

Tony added: “By increasing sewer capacity across the local area network, upgrading Burnley Wastewater Treatment Works, and carrying out improvements at Hyndburn Wastewater Treatment Works this investment will improve water quality in Pendle Water and the River Calder.

“We are acutely aware that these large projects can bring inconvenience and we are very grateful to the ongoing patience of site neighbours. For the Lindred Road tank we were able to make some modifications to the design so we could minimise the work needed in the road itself.”