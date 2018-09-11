Meadow celebration in Padiham to highlight plight of bees

Burnley Council is offering a raft of fun family activities this weekend at a celebratory meadow festival.

The event will include the launch of an interactive bee trail and will take place at Padiham Greenway on Saturday, September 15th, from noon to 4pm.

It will raise awareness of the plight and importance of bees, and highlight the fall in numbers.

The new bee trails uses mobile phone apps to teach people about the species.

There will also be stalls, guided walks, a mini beast hunt and a talk by an expert, and participants can also learn how to make habitats for insects to travel through when sourcing pollen from plants.