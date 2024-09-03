Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Craig Simpson was 20 years old when one of his friends asked him to try out a new sport, scuba diving.

“He didn’t want to go on his own so he asked me to join him and I thought ‘why not?’ ‘’ said Craig.

That trip sparked what was to become a 40 year passion for Craig that he passed on to his wife Gail, and the couple now enjoy diving trips all over the world. Craig is now on a mission to raise funds for the club he belongs to, BSAC Sub Aqua Club based in Burnley and East Lancashire, to purchase a new engine for diving trips.

The long established Burnley BSAC Scuba Diving Club is fundraising to buy new engine for diving trips that will replace their current heavily polluting engine. Here are club members Craig and Gail Simpson on a dive

The club has been in existence since 1960, and has a diverse range of club divers from the ages of 13 up to their mid 70's. Dives take place all year round and the boat and engine is used during fair weather from spring to autumn. With special rates for children, the disabled and senior citizens, the club offers training to people to try diving and experience the thrill of the sport but also enjoy the health benefits it brings including improving circulation, enhancing concentration and reducing blood pressure.

It is vital the club can purchase a new, more efficient four stroke engine for dive trips to replace the current 26-year-old two stroke engine which is heavily polluting. Craig said: “As a sport that embraces the wonders of nature and aims to protect the environment we want to explore, the very last thing we want to do is cause pollution.

“The engine we have now is old and also causes the same amount of pollution a car doing 11,000 miles for every hour it is in use. We were aware a 2-stroke engine was polluting, it’s not until we researched more into the environmental impact, that it lead us to feel duty bound to take action.

“By changing to a four stroke engine this benefits the environment by reducing harmful emissions by up to 90%, as well as being up to 50% more fuel efficient. There is also a reduction in noise, as a four stroke engine is far more quiet in operation.”

The club launched a Crowdfunder Project, with the aim of raising £15,540. And club member Martin Williams made a successful bid to Sport England who have pledged to match fund half of the amount if the club can raise the rest. So far the total stands at £13,033. There are a few different ways for people to help of they want to donate and these include making a pledge, sharing the fund raising project on your own social media platforms to gain more support and local businesses are invited to donate items that can be offered to supporters.

And of course the traditional form of fund raising through sponsored events and activities is also a great way to help the club reach its target.

For more information go to the group’s facebook page, Burnley BSAC Scuba Diving Club, or click HERE to make a donation.