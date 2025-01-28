Keep Burnley Beautiful: Children from St Matthew's Church stage litter pick to help clean up their community
Inspired to do their bit due to the amount of litter around St Matthew’s Church in St Matthew Street, a group of youngsters and adults braved the rain and cold temperatures to take to the streets in their first litter picking project.
A spokesman for the church said: “They all love helping the community and hope to make this a regular event when, hopefully, more children and parents will become involved.”
The group from St Matthew’s Church are part of a growing number of people in the town who are striving to make our communities better places to live. The Burnley Express featured some of them in 2024 and, this year, we want to find more green heroes doing their bit to wage war on litter and lead projects that make Burnley a town to be proud of.
