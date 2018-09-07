Family fun in celebration of Burnley's historic Finsley Gate Wharf

A heritage open day will offer free family fun while celebrating a historic Burnley site.

Super Slow Way and the Canal and River Trust are hosting the event at Finsley Gate Wharf, Burnley Wood, this Sunday from 11am to 4pm.

It will offer people the chance to explore the site and discover future plans for the wharf which is due to reopen to the public next summer.

There will be free taster fishing sessions with Let's Fish and canoeing on the Leeds and Liverpool Canal, courtesy of The Desmond Family Canoe Trail.

Artist Stephen Turner will return to hear people's stories about the site and view their photos and memorabilia for a Finsley Gate Wharf archive currently in development. Stephen worked and lived in The Exbury Egg, an environmentally-friendly vessel, which he brought to the area in 2016.

Hard Hat Cinema will also return with a series of short films about Finsley Gate, which was made during Stephen's time in the Egg. It will include additional archive footage by Sam Hanna of Boatbuilding at Finsley Gate and Slipper Making at Lambert Howarth.