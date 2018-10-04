Environment on the agenda for MP at Coveris

The environment was high on the agenda when Burnley MP Julie Cooper visited a business in town.

Mrs Cooper was given a guided tour and presentation at Coveris, the packaging and coatings manufacturer based in Netherwood Road.

Discussions were held on how the site controls waste and reuses items ensuring that environmental impacts are reduced to their lowest levels.

Following discussions it was apparent that all parties involved including the government, industry, retailers, waste companies and consumers need to work together in changing the current infrastructure within the UK to provide everyone with facilities to recycle waste effectively.

Martin Davis, chief executive, said: “We were delighted to host our local MP Julie Cooper at Coveris Burnley, where we took the opportunity to introduce her to the Burnley team and showcase our award-winning facility. Of particular relevance was the discussion on plastic packaging recyclability and how the Coveris 'Pack Positive' agenda is making a real difference in this area."

Mrs Cooper said: "I was pleased to accept an invitation to visit Coveris at its Netherwood Road factory.

"Coveris manufactures the high quality laminated food packaging that we see in our local supermarkets. The company has just won the Gold Award for high quality film printing and having seen how much work goes into the production of these brightly coloured wrappers I will never view them in the same way again.

"I was very impressed by the company’s commitment to reduce its impact on the environment. It is constantly refining its product using less plastic and recycling its own production waste.

"The company also made it very clear that it wants to work with Government to standardise recycling processes for consumers. As a Labour MP I am committed to safeguarding our environment and I look forward to delivering on this in Government.”