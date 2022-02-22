Burnley Council’s Executive rubber stamped the document on Monday.

It told councillors that the authority needs to install more public devices as a matter of urgency.

The document says: “As of October 1 in Burnley, there are 24 public charging devices of which three are rapid charging devices.

New public charging points are set to be installed across Burnley and Padiham. Photo: Getty

“This equates to 26.9 devices per 100,000 population, putting Burnley behind many towns and cities in the country.

“By 2030, there could be nearly 11,000 electronic vehicles in the Burnley area and there is clearly a need to increase the number of charging points within the borough.”

The strategy includes a shortlist of potential locations for new public charging points.

They include sites requiring minimal additional works: Pheasantford Street – informal car park; Hambledon Street, Padiham – car park; Church Street, Padiham – car park; Gannow Lane/Saltburn Street – informal car park; Westgate (Arthur Street) – car park; Elm Street (Northbridge House) – car park; and Devonshire Rd, informal – car park.