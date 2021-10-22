Burnley and Padiham parks 'among the best in the country' following Green Flag Award joy

Green Flags are awarded to parks that perform well against eight key criteria including maintenance, community involvement, environmental management and heritage care.

Community involvement has been a particular strength of the borough's parks - Thompson, Towneley, Scott, Ightenhill, Queen’s and Memorial - over many years, with friends groups undertaking voluntary work to help with maintenance, organising community events and raising money to help pay for improvements.

This year the Green Flag award is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

Park ranger Sian Atkinson; Friends of Ightenhill Park secretary Ida Carmichael; Coun. Margaret Lishman; park ranger Lee Stinton.

Burnley was one of the first council's in the UK to take part in the Green Flag award scheme and won its first Green Flag for Thompson Park in 1999.

Coun Margaret Lishman, the council's executive member for health and wellbeing said: " I am delighted that we have won Green Flag Awards for the six main parks in our borough.