Boohoo tackles fashion pollution with The Big Burnley Clothes Swap - video

Burnley-based fashion giant Boohoo has helped to fight against the world's second biggest polluter - fashion.

North-West bloggers and influencers descended on the town for The Big Burnley Clothes Swap at Victoria Mill.

Fashion lovers swapped items, enjoyed DJ sets and had their make-up and hair done, including by Simon Townley, hair stylist to the England football team. Boohoo also donated hundreds of clothing samples.

The event was held in aid of Pendleside Hospice and to encourage people to recycle their unwanted clothes.