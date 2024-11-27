Energy bills hike: Children going without shoes and coats due to rising poverty, warns anti-poverty charity

User (UGC) Submitted

Rising energy bills has led to inflation of 2.3%, contributing to greater fuel poverty among families already struggling,

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bishop Mick Fleming, head of Lancashire anti-poverty charity Church On The Street, warns that poverty for children has become so bad that they are going to school with shoes that are soaked through because of holes, and how they are freezing both inside and outside, through families being unable to afford a coat or pay energy bill.

Bishop Mick, author of Blown Away: From drug dealer to life bringer, has his own incredible story of being and drug-dealer and gangster before encountering God and starting his mission restoring life to the poor, is running a Winter Coat and Shoe Appeal to provide brand new coats and shoes for the poorest children in the North West. While he is starting with his region, he plans to expand the project to the whole of the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Change can start with something as simple as a warm coat and a new pair of shoes", says Mick.

"You would not believe the level of destitution that we see families face on a daily basis - working all hours on minimum wage and yet the systems in his country have failed them to the point that there isn't enough to spare for a coat for their child, or shoes without holes. That's the point - a coat and a pair of shoes isn't a simple thing for a parent living in poverty: it means missed meals, or choosing not to pay an essential bill".

"Every child has the basic right to stay warm in winter. We're making sure we're getting brand new coats of all different styles and colours so the kids can choose what they like - we don't want to create a 'poverty corps'. And every person can remember that special feeling as a child of having a brand new pair of shoes that you've chosen yourself - we want to give that gift to all children".