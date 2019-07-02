End of an era for Burnley bar as owner decides to sell...but 'exciting times' lie ahead

A prominent Burnley bar has closed to undergo a month-long refurbishment after its owner decided to sell the business.

Illuminati, which first opened its Hammerton Street doors in 2015, will re-open on Saturday, July 27th, under new ownership.

Tom Lord, who still owns the building, said while it was sad to be stepping away from the business he was confident it was being left in the right hands.

"It's time for a change. I've loved having Illuminati but it's ready for some new ideas and seeing it go in a new direction will be very exciting.

"I've had lots of offers to sell over the years but I always said if I was ever going to let it go it would have to be to the right person; somebody who cared about the town and somebody who wouldn't go down the cheap drinks route. I want it to be run properly and I know that's going to be the case."

The new owner is James Gibb, who will be a familiar face to Illuminati regulars having worked there for the last two-and-a-half years.

He said: "There are going to be quite a few changes. We're completely transforming the ground floor. I want it looking brighter and fresher. We're going to be opening earlier as well, giving people the opportunity to come in for a more relaxed drink at the beginning of the night.

"I also want to get people coming here from out of town. People used to come to Burnley from all over Lancashire. Hopefully we can start to see that again."