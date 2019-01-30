End of an era as demolition work begins on pub at landmark Burnley site

The final phase of demolition work on a landmark site in Burnley began today.

Workmen have begun the task of pulling down the General Havelock pub on the site next to where the former St Teresa's Church stood for almost 40 years.

The pub, which closed down in 2014, is the final part of the demolition process on the site at Gannow Top that is to be the new location for a petrol station, shop and driv-thru coffee shop.

The General Havelock was built at least 100 years ago and was once a thriving little local pub in its heyday.

Bulldozers moved onto the site, seen as a gateway entrance to the town, just after the New Year.

The church and priest's home next to it has now been demolished, bringing a dramatic change to the landscape of the town.

The site was acquired last year by Euro Garages who were then given planning permission from Burnley Council to develop the land in the major project that could create up to 40 jobs.

Work is expected to take around three to six months and it is hoped the new development will be opened by June.

An original planning statement predicted around 100 vehicle movements each way in a peak time hour.

Access to the facility is scheduled to be off Barracks Road opposite the current gym.

Dedicated turning lanes will be created at the entrance to the new site to ease the flow of traffic in both directions.

The former church went up for sale in October, 2017, as part of a review of sweeping changes for churches in Burnley and Padiham by the Bishop of Salford in the wake of decreasing numbers and a drop in ordained priests.

The sale of the church building was completed in February last year after the Diocese said that an exploration of alternative uses for the building had failed to come up with an answer.

St Teresa's was built in 1980 as a chapel-of-ease to St Mary Magdalene’s parish after the old St Mary Magdalene church had to be demolished for the construction of the M65.

With the compensation money from the former Highways Authority two new churches were built, a new St Mary Magdalene’s to the north of the motorway, and St Teresa’s, to the south.