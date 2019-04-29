End of an era as Burnley councillor steps down after 21 years

One of Burnley's longest serving councillors is stepping down after 21 years.

The retirement of Conservative councillor Ida Carmichael marks the end of an era.

Ida has served the Whittlefield with Ightenhill ward for over two decades.

It was Margaret Thatcher who first inspired Ida to enter politics, not a popular choice with her family as her father and brothers were miners in St Helens.

Ida said she hoped that during her 21 years she has helped to make a real impact on people's lives as she has been a member of both the licensing committee and development control.

She also believes that cross party working is the way forward for local authorities.

In 2016 Ida received special national recognition for her work on the annual Ightenhill Festival and other events in the park.

The Local Government Information Unit (IGiU) and CCLA held their 2016 Councillor Achievement Awards for District Councillor of the Year.

Ida also played a key part in the Burnley Armed Forces Community Covenant, partly as a councillor and partly as representative of her regimental association.

Ida (68) has decided to step down to devote more time to the other groups and organisations she is involved with including the Friends of Ightenhill Park, which she is secretary of, and Padiham on Parade.

Ida is chairman of this event which has grown in popularity over the the past three years. This year it is anticipated it will draw around 15,000 people to Padiham.

Married to husband Gavin with three stepsons and three grandchildren, Ida's hopeful successor is Don Whittaker, a retired policeman.

Retired from her role as a manager of clerical staff at Burnley General Hospital, Ida has thanked Burnley Council officers for their help over the years.

She said: "Their knowledge and guidance have never failed me and for that I am grateful.

"I will miss you all."

Ida also thanked councillors across all parties for their support during her time on the council.