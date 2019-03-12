Employment support event for Burnley women to be held in town

Women in Burnley who are out of work have been invited to a special event in the town.

The Lancashire Women charity is hosting a support sign-up event at its Burnley centre in Nicholas Street on Wednesday, March 27th, from 10am to 1pm.

The project will provide employment support activities to women who are not in employment and are aged over 24.

Some of the measures include one to one support, group training courses, workshops, money advice, therapeutic services and volunteer placement opportunities to equip women with the skills and confidence to move forward into employment, education or job searching.

Tracey Arden, Workfit and Transition project manager, said: "Over the past year, 50% of women who have completed our Workfit Project have gained employment with 20% of women moving into education or training.

"It really is an amazing project that can make a difference to Lancashire women. We would encourage people to come along to our celebration and sign-up event."

The project called ‘WorkFit Women’ sits within the charity’s Employment and Skills Support programme and is funded by European Structural and Investment Funds.

To contact Lancashire Women call 0300 330 1354, email TalkToUs@lancashirewomen.org or visit www.lancashirewomen.org to find your nearest centre.