Emotional day for Burnley College students

It was an emotional morning for students at Burnley College who picked up their A-Level results and the next step to an exciting future.

The college saw an overall A Level pass rate of an outstanding 99.5% with 64% of students earning at least one A* to B top grade and 91% earning at least one high A* to C grade.

Burnley College

Students achieved exceptionally high grades in maths, further maths, English, computer science, physics and sociology.

Burnley College principal Karen Buchanan said: “It’s been a real day of celebration here for the Burnley College Sixth Form Centre family and especially our outstanding students who have truly gone above and beyond to achieve the very best A Level results which will open so many doors for them and their future.