"Emotional" Burnley coffee morning raises £1,400

A Burnley woman's "emotional" Macmillan Coffee Morning has raised almost £1,400 after she was diagnosed with liver cancer earlier this year having already overcome breast cancer in 2016.

Inspired to give something back to the "wonderful" Macmillan nurses who have helped her throughout her illnesses, Heather Clough and her husband John organised a coffee morning at Briercliffe Social Club last week, raising a staggering £1,383.50.

Despite originally being given the all-clear from breast cancer after undergoing surgery, chemotherapy, and radiotherapy, Heather was unfortunately admitted to Royal Blackburn Hospital with severe pain under her right rib, with a CT scan revealing legions in her liver.

"John and myself were devastated - John is my rock and best friend and is always by side when I need him; we wanted to grow older together," said Heather, who is now undergoing further treatment. "The Macmillan nurses have been so wonderful; I decided to send for a pack for the coffee morning.

"What a great morning we had," Heather added, having smashed her original fundraising target of £250. "It was very emotional gathering; so much love for myself and John. There's a saying that comes to mind: you never know who your friends are until you need them.

"Well, I do and they were all there, for which we are so grateful," Heather continued. "So much hard work and devotion from special friends. Thanks to all who attended."

Of the final fundraising total, £300 will be donated to Breast Cancer Support, while the remaining funds will go to Macmillan. To make a donation, head to Heather and John's JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/heather-clough1?utm_campaign=pfp-share&utm_content=Heather-Clough1&utm_medium=fundraisingpage&utm_source=Facebook&utm_term=5eDy4EGbK.