Two fire engines called to blaze at house in Burnley
Two fire engines were mobilised to a fire at a house in Burnley at teatime on Saturday.
The crews were called out at 5-30pm to the house on Lansdowne Close.
Firefighters used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel, one positive pressure ventilation, and one thermal imaging camera. Crews remained at the scene for two hours.
The fire service advises that if you have a fire in your home, there are three things you should do right away: get out, stay out, and call them out via 999.
