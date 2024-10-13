Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two fire engines were mobilised to a fire at a house in Burnley at teatime on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crews were called out at 5-30pm to the house on Lansdowne Close.

Firefighters used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel, one positive pressure ventilation, and one thermal imaging camera. Crews remained at the scene for two hours.

The fire service advises that if you have a fire in your home, there are three things you should do right away: get out, stay out, and call them out via 999.