Traffic disruption as crash closes Rosegrove junction in Burnley
A major Burnley junction is currently closed following a road traffic collision.
The four-way traffic light junction at Rosegrove Lane, Accrington Road, and Rossendale Road has been shut while emergency teams work to clear the area and assess the situation.
Drivers are advised to seek alternative routes and allow extra time for their journeys, as the road is expected to remain closed for some time.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.