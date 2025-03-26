Traffic disruption as crash closes Rosegrove junction in Burnley

By John Deehan
Published 26th Mar 2025, 19:56 BST

A major Burnley junction is currently closed following a road traffic collision.

The four-way traffic light junction at Rosegrove Lane, Accrington Road, and Rossendale Road has been shut while emergency teams work to clear the area and assess the situation.

Drivers are advised to seek alternative routes and allow extra time for their journeys, as the road is expected to remain closed for some time.

