Staff at popular Barley watering hole the Pendle Inn thank fire crews and paramedics for 'fantastic' work after fire breaks out at pub
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Five fire engines raced to the Pendle Inn in Barley just after 3pm. Crews from Burnley, Clitheroe, Padiham, Nelson and Colne, along with the aerial ladder platform from Hyndburn, wore breathing apparatus to extinguish the flames. Two thermal imaging cameras were also used.
Fortunately, no-one was injured and crews remained at the scene for several hours. In a statement on social media, pub staff said the blaze was ‘not as bad’ as originally thought and they also thanked everyone who messaged them adding: “We really do appreciate it and we just want to thank the firefighters and the ambulance crew for being absolutely fantastic and great with the staff and keeping us safe.”
The statement added that the pub remains closed for the time being and information on pre bookings and refunds will be provided as soon as possible.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.