Spar in Burnley evacuated as van goes up in flames

By Laura Longworth
Published 10th Jan 2025, 22:37 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2025, 22:49 GMT
Shoppers had to evacuate a Spar in Burnley and its car park today as a van went up in flames.

A fire engine from Burnley attended the fire in Padiham Road around 6-23pm. Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used one hose reel to extinguish the fire. Crews were in attendance for one hour.

Photos and footage by Kathryn Beaver.

