Spar in Burnley evacuated as van goes up in flames
Shoppers had to evacuate a Spar in Burnley and its car park today as a van went up in flames.
A fire engine from Burnley attended the fire in Padiham Road around 6-23pm. Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used one hose reel to extinguish the fire. Crews were in attendance for one hour.
Photos and footage by Kathryn Beaver.
