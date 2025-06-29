Salterford Lane closed in Burnley following road traffic collision
Drivers are being urged to avoid Salterford Lane in Burnley after a road traffic collision forced the road to close earlier today.
Emergency services are currently at the scene, and the road is expected to remain closed for some time while the situation is assessed.
Motorists are advised to find alternative routes and drive with caution in the area.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.