Eight fire engines are currently at the scene of a huge blaze in Burnley, close to the town centre.

The fire, at a derelict former mill, and also what was once the site of The Circulation Club, behind the Aldi store in Todmorden Road, broke out at around 2-30pm. The drone unit and two aerial ladder platforms are also at the scene of the fire.

Crews are using two hosereel jets and ground monitors to extinguish the flames. The incident has caused traffic chaos in the area, a number of roads have been closed by police and emergency services have asked the public to avoid the area. Anyone who can see or smell the smoke has been asked to keep their windows an doors closed.